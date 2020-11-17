UrduPoint.com
Twelve Police Officers Killed In Attack In Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:14 PM

Twelve Police Officers Killed in Attack in Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

Twelve Afghan policemen, including a commanding officer, have been killed and other ten injured in a Taliban assault on a security outpost in the country's northeastern Badakhshan province, the Tolo News broadcaster reported on Tuesday

According to the news outlet's security source, the attack took place on Monday night in the Jurm district.

According to the news outlet's security source, the attack took place on Monday night in the Jurm district.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

The Afghan government has been facing off against Taliban militants, who have previously seized considerable ground in the countryside and mounted an assault on the country's major cities.

Meanwhile, the inter-Afghan talks are taking place in Qatar's capital, Doha. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of violent conflict in the country.

