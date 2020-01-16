UrduPoint.com
Twelve Policemen Killed In Taliban's Attack On Checkpoint In Northern Afghanistan - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:33 PM

Twelve Policemen Killed in Taliban's Attack on Checkpoint in Northern Afghanistan - Source

Twelve police officers were killed and another two injured in a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint in the Godam area of Khan Abad district in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, a local civilian source told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Twelve police officers were killed and another two injured in a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint in the Godam area of Khan Abad district in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, a local civilian source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Taliban movement has already taken responsibility for the attack that took place on Wednesday night. The movement claimed that 16 policemen, including three commanders, had been killed.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have also spread across the country.

