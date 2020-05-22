Twelve Russian Students to Depart US on Saturday - Ambassador Antonov

Russia's Embassy has facilitated the repatriation of 38 Russian teenagers whose school programs in the United States were suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak and plans to send another 12 back home on Saturday, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia's Embassy has facilitated the repatriation of 38 Russian teenagers whose school programs in the United States were suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak and plans to send another 12 back home on Saturday, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday.

"Tomorrow, on May 23, we have 12 Russian schoolchildren flying out. In total 38 teenagers have returned home with our assistance so far," Antonov said during a teleconference hosted by Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

The embassy is in contact with another 11 kids who got stranded in the United States and their parents in Russia. Diplomats are aware of 29 more Russian teenagers and are looking for them, Antonov added.