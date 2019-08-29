UrduPoint.com
Twelve Russians To Take Part In Prisoner Exchange With Kiev, Date Remains Unknown - Lawyer

As many as 12 Russians will take part in the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange, while the exact date of the swap remains uncertain, since Ukraine has not yet completed all the necessary legal procedures, lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Thursday

The lawyer said that the exact number of Russians being held in Ukrainian custody was unknown, suggesting that it could reach "hundreds."

"But in this case, we are talking about Russian nationals who are either engaged in events in the south-east of Ukraine, or have been detained by Ukrainian authorities .

.. on suspicions of being involved in state treason. Twelve Russian nationals will take part in the possible exchange," Rybin said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

"This is yet unknown," the lawyer added, when asked when the exchange would be held.

"The date is being delayed each time, the date of the exchange is being postponed each time. Ukraine has not yet completed all the legal procedures ... It has not yet granted pardon to Russian nationals, whose sentences have already taken legal effect, so it is difficult to say when the exchange will take place," Rybin said.

