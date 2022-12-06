Twelve Sabotage Suspects Detained in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Twelve persons, allegedly backed by Germany and the Netherlands, were detained in Iran on suspicion of subversive activities against the country's national security, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday, citing a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The suspects were detained in the Iranian province of Markazi, the report said.

"A network of 12 people associated with foreign elements was identified and detained in one of the province's regions," the IRGC unit was quoted as saying.

According to the Iranian military, the network's members were preparing weapons and intended to carry out sabotage.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian accused foreign security services and Western politicians of plotting a civil war in Iran and the country's disintegration.

The minister noted that the activities of Western intelligence agencies reached a peak over the past eight weeks.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.

In addition, attacks on clerics and abbots of Iranian mosques increased in the country's peripheral provinces in early November. Law enforcement agencies have arrested people recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Tehran.