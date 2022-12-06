UrduPoint.com

Twelve Sabotage Suspects Detained In Iran - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Twelve Sabotage Suspects Detained in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Twelve persons, allegedly backed by Germany and the Netherlands, were detained in Iran on suspicion of subversive activities against the country's national security, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday, citing a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The suspects were detained in the Iranian province of Markazi, the report said.

"A network of 12 people associated with foreign elements was identified and detained in one of the province's regions," the IRGC unit was quoted as saying.

According to the Iranian military, the network's members were preparing weapons and intended to carry out sabotage.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian accused foreign security services and Western politicians of plotting a civil war in Iran and the country's disintegration.

The minister noted that the activities of Western intelligence agencies reached a peak over the past eight weeks.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.

In addition, attacks on clerics and abbots of Iranian mosques increased in the country's peripheral provinces in early November. Law enforcement agencies have arrested people recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Tehran.

Related Topics

Riots Police Israel Iran Died Germany Tehran Saudi Arabia Netherlands November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

11 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

11 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

11 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.