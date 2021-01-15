Twelve Security Officers, 1 Civilian Killed in Taliban Attack in Kunduz Province - Reports

At least 12 security personnel members and one civilian have been killed in an attack by Taliban militants on a military post in the Kunduz province in northeastern Afghanistan, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) At least 12 security personnel members and one civilian have been killed in an attack by Taliban militants on a military post in the Kunduz province in northeastern Afghanistan, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Tolo news broadcaster, the Taliban attacked the military post in the Imam Sahib district on Thursday night and gained control over it.

Rabbani Rabbani, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, said that at least 12 members of security personnel and a civilian were killed and many were wounded in the Taliban attack.

A security source from Kunduz said that 15 people were injured due to the attack.