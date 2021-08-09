Twelve soldiers killed in attack in northwest Burkina Faso

(@FahadShabbir)

Ouagadougou (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Twelve Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and eight wounded in an ambush by suspected militants near the West African country's border with Mali, the government said Monday.

"Members of the ground forces and the rapid intervention force GARSI were ambushed" in the northwest Boucle du Mouhoun region on Sunday, Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement. "The provisional toll indicates 12 soldiers fallen and eight wounded."