UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve Syrian Soldiers Wounded In Militant Attack In Idlib - Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Twelve Syrian Soldiers Wounded in Militant Attack in Idlib - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) About 200 militants attacked the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces near Umm Al Halahil and Zarzur in the Idlib province, 12 Syrian soldiers were injured, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Wednesday.

"At 5:20 p.m. after massive shelling of government troops' positions from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery guns, up to 200 militants, supported by 10 cross-country vehicles with large-caliber weapons mounted on them, attacked the positions of the Syrian Arab Army in the vicinity of the settlements of Umm Al Halahil and Zarzur in the Idlib province," Borenkov said.

He said that three militants had been killed when the army repelled the attack, and that 12 Syrian soldiers had been wounded.

Borenkov said about 100 militants in tanks and armored personnel carriers attacked the positions of the Syrian army near Al-Tamanah and near Zaytuna in the Idlib province, all attacks had been repelled.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Army Syria Russia Vehicles Idlib All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

56 minutes ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

1 hour ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

1 hour ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

1 hour ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.