Twelve Syrian Soldiers Wounded in Militant Attack in Idlib - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) About 200 militants attacked the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces near Umm Al Halahil and Zarzur in the Idlib province, 12 Syrian soldiers were injured, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Wednesday.

"At 5:20 p.m. after massive shelling of government troops' positions from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery guns, up to 200 militants, supported by 10 cross-country vehicles with large-caliber weapons mounted on them, attacked the positions of the Syrian Arab Army in the vicinity of the settlements of Umm Al Halahil and Zarzur in the Idlib province," Borenkov said.

He said that three militants had been killed when the army repelled the attack, and that 12 Syrian soldiers had been wounded.

Borenkov said about 100 militants in tanks and armored personnel carriers attacked the positions of the Syrian army near Al-Tamanah and near Zaytuna in the Idlib province, all attacks had been repelled.