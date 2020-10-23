UrduPoint.com
Twelve Taliban Insurgents Killed In Afghanistan's East - Governor's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Twelve Taliban Insurgents Killed in Afghanistan's East - Governor's Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Twelve Taliban insurgents, including six Pakistani nationals, were killed and seven other were injured in a retaliatory airstrike in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial governor's office said on Friday.

"Twelve Taliban insurgents, including six Pakistanis, were killed and seven others wounded in a retaliatory airstrike in the Dando area of Khogyani district last night," the governor's office said in a statement.

The security forces seized seven Kalashnikov rifles belonging to the Taliban.

No civilians or law enforcement agents were harmed in the counter-attacks.

