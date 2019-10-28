UrduPoint.com
Twelve Taliban Militants Killed, 10 Injured In Afghanistan's Uruzgan, Zabul - Army

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:36 PM

Twelve Taliban Militants Killed, 10 Injured in Afghanistan's Uruzgan, Zabul - Army

Twelve members of the Taliban militant group have been killed in Afghanistan's central province of Uruzgan and southern province of Zabul, while 10 others have been injured, Khawaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Twelve members of the Taliban militant group have been killed in Afghanistan's central province of Uruzgan and southern province of Zabul, while 10 others have been injured, Khawaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Attacks on militant hideouts in Khas Uruzgan district last night ... killed three militants and injured five others," Alawi said.

He added that the Afghan National Army had also conducted an operation in Zabul's Mizana district late last night, in which nine militants had been killed and five others injured.

Alawi also said that the killed and wounded militants were all associated with Mullah Dadullah, a Taliban senior military commander, killed in 2007, and Qari Saifullah, a now late alleged member of Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

There have been no reports about Afghan security forces' casualties in these operations.

The Taliban have not yet made any comment on the matter for the media.

