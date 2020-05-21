Twelve Top Sicilian Health Officials Arrested Over Corruption Charges - Police

Sicily's financial police conducted on Thursday a massive anti-graft operation in the health care system and arrested 12 high-ranking health officials and entrepreneurs, including a chief coronavirus coordinator, on suspicions of taking bribes for equipment and service contracts, a spokesperson for law enforcement services in Palermo has told reporters

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Sicily's financial police conducted on Thursday a massive anti-graft operation in the health care system and arrested 12 high-ranking health officials and entrepreneurs, including a chief coronavirus coordinator, on suspicions of taking bribes for equipment and service contracts, a spokesperson for law enforcement services in Palermo has told reporters.

The head of Sicily's coronavirus response center, Antonio Candela, has been placed under house arrest, and the head of Trapani's health authority, Fabio Damiani, is in police detention along with other suspects, the spokesperson said.

As part of the operation, sanctioned by the Palermo prosecutor's office, investigators have exposed a well-functioning system of bribes given by local businessmen to government officials in exchange for profitable health contracts.

Investigators believe that starting in 2016, health officials and businessmen began signing contracts to bypass legal procedures totaling about 600 Euros ($657 million).

According to La Sicilia newspaper, the financial police seized the assets of seven companies operating in Sicily and Lombardy that are believed to have been involved in illegal operations with government contracts. The total amount of bribes taken by corrupt health officials reportedly amounts to 1.8 million euros. The media outlet notes that the corrupt officials also received a 5-percent commission from each contract.