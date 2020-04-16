UrduPoint.com
Twelve Toronto Police Service Members Test Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:33 PM

Twelve Toronto Police Service Members Test Positive for COVID-19 - Spokesperson

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Twelve members of Canada's largest municipal police service have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Toronto Police Service spokesperson Meaghan Gray told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As of April 15, we now have 12 members who have tested positive," Gray said.

The spokesperson noted that infected are nine police officers and three civilian employees.

The infections are largely scattered throughout Toronto, with four being identified in one central division.

The Toronto police force has fared better than other departments across North America.

Dozens of cases have been identified among Los Angeles and Chicago police department employees, while the New York Police Department has fared the worst with more than 4,000 infected members, according to the latest reports.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Police Service said that retail robberies and shootings are on the rise in city while other forms of crime - assaults, auto-theft and sexual violence - have declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto Police Service said that the current COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted frontline policing services.

