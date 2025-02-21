Twelve University Students Dead In Brazil Bus Crash: Officials
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Twelve university students died and 21 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Brazil's southeastern state of Sao Paulo, officials said Friday.
"We wake up to the sad news of this tragedy that killed 12 students in a terrible accident involving a bus and a truck," State Governor Tarcisio Freitas wrote on X.
Sao Paulo civil defense authorities said in a statement that 21 injured people were taken to hospital after the crash late Thursday, but most were released.
One of the injured suffered from "cranial trauma" and three others were hospitalized and are in a stable condition.
Freitas said the students were returning home from the private University of Franca (UNIFRAN) in the interior of the state when the accident occurred.
"They saw their dreams cut short," he said.
A statement from the state government said the truck driver -- who is hospitalized -- had been placed under arrest for "fleeing the scene, negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm."
Freitas has declared a three-day official mourning period, added the statement.
The university said in a statement it had suspended classes on Friday and also decreed a three-day mourning period.
"It is with great sadness and regret that we received the news that our students had their dreams cut short in a tragic accident," said the university.
In December 2024, 41 people died in a bus crash in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the worst accident on Brazil's Federal highways since 2007.
Recent Stories
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
More Stories From World
-
Italy make two changes for Six Nations clash with France6 minutes ago
-
Twelve university students dead in Brazil bus crash: officials6 minutes ago
-
Liverpool draw PSG, Madrid clubs clash in Champions League last 164 hours ago
-
Sultan of Oman congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on Founding Day5 hours ago
-
Fenerbahce set to play against Rangers FC, with first leg scheduled for March 6 and return leg will ..5 hours ago
-
Sixth edition of Saudi Cup 2025 kicks off Today5 hours ago
-
King of Bahrain congratulates the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi the Crown Prince on Found ..5 hours ago
-
China, New Zealand conduct 2nd joint dive expedition after reaching deepest waters6 hours ago
-
40 tons of expired medicines, foodstuff destroyed in S. Afghanistan6 hours ago
-
Across China: Expats start new careers in NW China as trade with Kazakhstan grows6 hours ago
-
China's top political advisor stresses strengthening IP rights protection6 hours ago
-
Liverpool draw PSG, Madrid clubs clash in Champions League last 166 hours ago