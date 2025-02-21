Open Menu

Twelve University Students Dead In Brazil Bus Crash: Officials

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Twelve university students dead in Brazil bus crash: officials

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Twelve university students died and 21 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Brazil's southeastern state of Sao Paulo, officials said Friday.

"We wake up to the sad news of this tragedy that killed 12 students in a terrible accident involving a bus and a truck," State Governor Tarcisio Freitas wrote on X.

Sao Paulo civil defense authorities said in a statement that 21 injured people were taken to hospital after the crash late Thursday, but most were released.

One of the injured suffered from "cranial trauma" and three others were hospitalized and are in a stable condition.

Freitas said the students were returning home from the private University of Franca (UNIFRAN) in the interior of the state when the accident occurred.

"They saw their dreams cut short," he said.

A statement from the state government said the truck driver -- who is hospitalized -- had been placed under arrest for "fleeing the scene, negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm."

Freitas has declared a three-day official mourning period, added the statement.

The university said in a statement it had suspended classes on Friday and also decreed a three-day mourning period.

"It is with great sadness and regret that we received the news that our students had their dreams cut short in a tragic accident," said the university.

In December 2024, 41 people died in a bus crash in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the worst accident on Brazil's Federal highways since 2007.

Recent Stories

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

35 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

51 minutes ago
 UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

1 hour ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

2 hours ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

3 hours ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

3 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World