Twelve US Congressional Staff Visiting Moscow To Learn About Russia - Wilson Center

Thu 29th August 2019

Twelve US Congressional Staff Visiting Moscow to Learn About Russia - Wilson Center

Twelve members of the US Congressional staff and Wilson Center staff are visiting Moscow to "see what Russia is like," Aaron C. Jones, the director of Congressional Relations of the think tank, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Twelve members of the US Congressional staff and Wilson Center staff are visiting Moscow to "see what Russia is like," Aaron C. Jones, the director of Congressional Relations of the think tank, told Sputnik.

"We have 12 who are congressional staff ... and we have others from the Wilson center ...

We really want some congressional staff to be able to see the place and just to see what Russia is like, see what Moscow is like and to get education about what is here," Jones said.

The group is leaving on Saturday morning, according to Jones. In the meantime, they have experts guiding them around to show "how the [lower chamber of the Russian parliament] Duma works, how the [upper chamber] Federation Council works."

