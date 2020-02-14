UrduPoint.com
Fri 14th February 2020

Twelve US WWII Veterans to Celebrate May 9 In Moscow, Visit St. Petersburg, Volgograd- NGO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Twelve World War II veterans from the United States will be traveling to Russia in May to celebrate the anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory in Moscow, and they will also visit St. Petersburg and Volgograd, Timothy Davis, the president of The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation, has told Sputnik.

"To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe, I felt it was imperative to bring attention to the Eastern Front of World War II and sponsor the last known US WWII veterans over to Russia to celebrate this important date in our history together with Russian WWII veterans on May 9 in Moscow," Davis said.

"If it weren't for the heroes in the Soviet Red Army, the allies on the western front wouldn't have defeated the Germans. At this stage, we are planning to sponsor the return of 12 US WWII veterans," the CEO of the non-governmental organization, which supports veterans' return to their former battlegrounds, added.

More Stories From World

