Twenty Civilians Injured in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - DPR Mission

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Twenty civilians were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed formations over the past 24 hours, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, from 03.00 (01:00 GMT) on March 26 to 03.00 (01:00 GMT) on March 27, 20 civilians (all from previously liberated territories) received injuries of varying severity," the DPR mission said on Telegram.

In turn, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said that 42 people had been injured in the DPR from 09.

00 (07:00 GMT) on March 26 to 09.00 (07:00) on March 27.

In addition, 22 housing constructions and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in Donetsk, Makiivka and Horlivka.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.