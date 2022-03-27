UrduPoint.com

Twenty Civilians Injured In DPR Over Past 24 Hours - DPR Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Twenty Civilians Injured in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - DPR Mission

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Twenty civilians were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed formations over the past 24 hours, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, from 03.00 (01:00 GMT) on March 26 to 03.00 (01:00 GMT) on March 27, 20 civilians (all from previously liberated territories) received injuries of varying severity," the DPR mission said on Telegram.

In turn, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said that 42 people had been injured in the DPR from 09.

00 (07:00 GMT) on March 26 to 09.00 (07:00) on March 27.

In addition, 22 housing constructions and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in Donetsk, Makiivka and Horlivka.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Russia Horlivka Luhansk Donetsk February March Sunday All From Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

12 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

12 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

12 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>