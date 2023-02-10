Twenty-Eight Police Officers Injured in Peru Protests Since December - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) At least 28 police officers have been injured in violent protests that gripped the southeast of Peru since early December, Peru's national police said on Friday.

"28 police officers have been injured as result of clashes ... three of them in the region of Madre de Dios and 25 near Juliaca Airport in the region of Puno," the police wrote on Twitter.

In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026.

Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

The cascade of events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government and are calling for an immediate presidential election and dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 58 people have died since the start of the protests as of late January, according to the Peruvian human rights authorities.