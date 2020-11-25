UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Eight Russian Firms May Be Targeted By New US' China-Related Sanctions - Draft

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

Twenty-Eight Russian Firms May Be Targeted by New US' China-Related Sanctions - Draft

Washington's new China-related sanctions may target 28 Russian companies engaged in the civil and defense sector, according to the draft list of targeted entities, which was seen by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Washington's new China-related sanctions may target 28 Russian companies engaged in the civil and defense sector, according to the draft list of targeted entities, which was seen by Sputnik.

The document, which is being prepared by the administration of US President Donald Trump, may include 28 Russian organizations working in such sectors as aviation, space, rocket and nuclear sphere, engine construction, and also scientific centers.

A source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that if the list is approved, US companies' cooperation with the Russian firms on the list will be limited. A special license will be needed to continue any contact.

In the latest measure against Beijing, the Trump administration is set to identify 89 Chinese enterprises as having ties to the military. Sanctions can also cover the Russian organizations.

