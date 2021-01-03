Twenty-Eight Taliban Militants Killed in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Twenty-eight Taliban militants have been killed and seven others wounded in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the country's defense ministry said Sunday.

According to the ministry, the militants attacked security posts in the province's Arghandab and Zhari districts last night, resulting in a clash lasting for several hours.

The ministry also confirmed the destruction of some of the Taliban's vehicles and weapons in the clash.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha.