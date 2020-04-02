KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Twenty of the 45 wildfires have been extinguished over the past 24 hours in Russia's Far East, the forestry department said Thursday.

"Over the past day, 32 forest fires occurred in forestland in the Far Eastern Federal District.

Taking into account the fires recorded in the previous days, there were 45 fire beds in the district during the indicated period: 30 in the Zabaykalsky Territory, seven in the Khabarovsk Territory, three in Buryatia and [three] in the Jewish Autonomous Area, one in the Primorsky Territory and [one] in the Amur Region," the department said.

"Twenty fires were put out by forest firefighting crews," it said.

More than 780 people, 155 items of equipment, and one aircraft took part in the fire extinguishing. The area covered by fire over the past day exceeded 7,300 hectares.