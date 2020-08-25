Twenty-First US Littoral Combat Ship Completes Acceptance Trials - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Littoral Combat Ship No. 21, the future Minneapolis-Saint Paul, completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan and will now undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before delivery to the US Navy, Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

"LCS 21 is the eleventh Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team and is slated for delivery to the Navy early next year," the release said on Monday.

The Freedom Variant model features a draft of just 14 feet, a cruising speed greater than 40 knots and a flight deck capable of holding two MH-16 helicopters, according to Lockheed Martin.

The United States plans to build a fleet of 33 LCSs, ocean going warships that are also capable of operating in shallow coastal waters.