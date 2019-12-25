UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Five Militants Killed In Southern Afghanistan - Military

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

Twenty-five militants have been killed and five have been wounded as a result of a security forces' operation in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, Khwaja Yahya Alawi a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Twenty-five militants have been killed and five have been wounded as a result of a security forces' operation in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, Khwaja Yahya Alawi a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Afghan joint forces have launched an operation in the Kandahar district of Maiwand, resulting in 25 people dead and another five injured, according to Alawi.

He added that the Afghan forces captured two militants, three cars, and destroyed two hideouts.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

