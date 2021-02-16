UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Five Soldiers, 17 Civilians Freed In Afghan Army Raid On Taliban Prison

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

Twenty-Five Soldiers, 17 Civilians Freed in Afghan Army Raid on Taliban Prison

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) An Afghan army special force unit has busted a Taliban prison in the northern province of Baghlan, releasing 25 soldiers and 17 civilians, the commando corps said on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted in the late hours of Monday.

Kabul and the Taliban continue fighting despite months of peace talks in Doha, which appear to have stalled as the new US administration put the Trump-era deal with the Islamist movement under review.

