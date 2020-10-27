Twenty-five Taliban insurgents, including a commander, were killed in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the Afghan National Army said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Twenty-five Taliban insurgents, including a commander, were killed in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the Afghan National Army said on Tuesday.

"Last night, a clash took place between insurgents and Afghan forces in Nawa district, in which the air force targeted several Taliban bases and killed 13 Taliban, including Taliban commander Rahmatullah," the army's 215th Maiwand Corps said in a statement.

In addition to that, 12 Taliban insurgents were killed in air and ground strikes in Nad Ali district, the army went on to say.

The 215th Maiwand Corps did not mention any casualties of the Afghan forces.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the events.