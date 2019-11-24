UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Four Bodies Recovered Following Plane Crash In DR Congo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Twenty-Four Bodies Recovered Following Plane Crash in DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Twenty-four bodies have been recovered from the rubble after a small plane crashed into a residential area of the Congolese city of Goma, Actualite news site reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, a Dornier-228 plane, operated by a local company Busy Bee, had 17 passengers and two crew-members on board.

The authorities of the North Kivu province, where the crash took place, have announced that they will look into the incident.

