Twenty-Four Hospitalized in Moscow After Contacts with Coronavirus-Infected Person - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Twenty-four people have been hospitalized and 83 more are under quarantine after contacts with a Muscovite, who has been infected with deadly China coronavirus while on a trip to Italy, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Monday.

"Today, doctors confirmed the first case of a new coronavirus infection Covid-2019 [in Moscow]. A Moscow resident who arrived from Italy was diagnosed with the infection. He is now in the infectious diseases hospital and is receiving all the necessary treatment.

The symptoms are mild," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

The mayor noted that within a day from the moment of the suspicion of infection (February 29), a full circle of contacts of this person was established - relatives, friends, acquaintances and passengers who were with him on the same flight.

"Six relatives and 5 acquaintances of the patient were hospitalized. As for the passengers on the same flight - 13 were hospitalized, while another 83 were quarantined," Sobyanin specified.