UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty-four Killed In Burkina Faso Church Attack: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack: governor

Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an assault on a village church in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday, with a provisional toll indicating the local pastor was targeted

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an assault on a village church in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday, with a provisional toll indicating the local pastor was targeted.

A group of "armed terrorists" burst into the village of Pansi, in Yagha, a volatile province near the Niger border, "and attacked the peaceful local population after having identified them and separated them from non-residents," Colonel Salfo Kabore said in a statement sent to AFP.

Related Topics

Governor Burkina Faso Niger Border Church From

Recent Stories

KPT Chairman rejects media reports about gas leaka ..

22 minutes ago

Salesman deprived of Rs.1.5 lakh in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

UAE gives nod to operation of 1st reactor of Barak ..

12 minutes ago

China's Yunnan lifts 1.37 mln people out of povert ..

8 minutes ago

1.650 Kg Hashish seized, 8 arrested in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign begins in Sukkur

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.