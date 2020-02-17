Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack: governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an assault on a village church in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday, with a provisional toll indicating the local pastor was targeted

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an assault on a village church in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday, with a provisional toll indicating the local pastor was targeted.

A group of "armed terrorists" burst into the village of Pansi, in Yagha, a volatile province near the Niger border, "and attacked the peaceful local population after having identified them and separated them from non-residents," Colonel Salfo Kabore said in a statement sent to AFP.