UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty-Four People Rescued Amid Floods In Russia's Irkutsk Region, 13 Missing- Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Twenty-Four People Rescued Amid Floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region, 13 Missing- Authorities

TULUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Twenty-four people have been rescued after they went missing amid massive floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region, while 13 people are still missing, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional branch told Sputnik on Friday.

"Out of those on the search list, 24 people have been found, while 13 people are missing and 21 people have died," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that one settlement in the area was still flooded.

The floods followed the heavy rains that poured down on the Irkutsk Region on June 25 ” rivers swelled and spilled over into nearby settlements and cities, prompting the authorities to start rescue operations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree declaring the flood a Federal emergency.

A representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday that 313 people, including 57 children, had been hospitalized amid the flooding.

Related Topics

Flood Russia Died Vladimir Putin Irkutsk June Rains

Recent Stories

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

7 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

9 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

9 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

9 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

9 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.