TULUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Twenty-four people have been rescued after they went missing amid massive floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region, while 13 people are still missing, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional branch told Sputnik on Friday.

"Out of those on the search list, 24 people have been found, while 13 people are missing and 21 people have died," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that one settlement in the area was still flooded.

The floods followed the heavy rains that poured down on the Irkutsk Region on June 25 ” rivers swelled and spilled over into nearby settlements and cities, prompting the authorities to start rescue operations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree declaring the flood a Federal emergency.

A representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday that 313 people, including 57 children, had been hospitalized amid the flooding.