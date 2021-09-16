Twenty-Four US States Back Justice Dept. in Texas Abortion Ban Lawsuit - James

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Twenty-four US states have joined the Justice Department in its law suit against the new law banning abortion, the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday.

"As part of a coalition of 24 attorneys general, Attorney General James today filed an amicus brief in support of the US Department of Justice's challenge to Texas' new, unconstitutional six-week ban on abortions," the Office of the New York Attorney General said in a press release.

The brief, which was filed in a US Federal district court, specifically supports the Justice Department's motion for a preliminary injunction of the law, which went into effect earlier this month, the release said.

"To be clear, under Texas' draconian law, most women seeking an abortion will not even know they are pregnant by the time the clock runs out," James said in the release.

James also said Texas' new law further promotes vigilantism by enticing bounty hunting against those helping women access constitutionally protected health care.