UrduPoint.com

Twenty-Four US States Back Justice Dept. In Texas Abortion Ban Lawsuit - James

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Twenty-Four US States Back Justice Dept. in Texas Abortion Ban Lawsuit - James

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Twenty-four US states have joined the Justice Department in its law suit against the new law banning abortion, the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday.

"As part of a coalition of 24 attorneys general, Attorney General James today filed an amicus brief in support of the US Department of Justice's challenge to Texas' new, unconstitutional six-week ban on abortions," the Office of the New York Attorney General said in a press release.

The brief, which was filed in a US Federal district court, specifically supports the Justice Department's motion for a preliminary injunction of the law, which went into effect earlier this month, the release said.

"To be clear, under Texas' draconian law, most women seeking an abortion will not even know they are pregnant by the time the clock runs out," James said in the release.

James also said Texas' new law further promotes vigilantism by enticing bounty hunting against those helping women access constitutionally protected health care.

Related Topics

New York Women Court

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

2 hours ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

1 hour ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

1 hour ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

1 hour ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.