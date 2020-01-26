Twenty Injured in Hand Grenade Attack on Wedding in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Twenty people have sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack on a wedding ceremony in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, the provincial police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to Haider, an unknown person threw a grenade on a wedding ceremony in Ali Sher district at around 10:00 p.m. (17:30 GMT) on Saturday. A child is among those injured.

He added that all those injured were taken to the Khost Civil Hospital, with three of them in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack.