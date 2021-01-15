Twenty Japanese Prefectures Suffer $20Bln Damage From Heavy Snow - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Damage from the snowstorm that has been pummeling 20 Japanese prefectures since mid-December currently totals 2.1 billion yens ($20.2 billion), the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japanese Minister of Agriculture Kotaro Nogami.

There is no complete understanding of the scale of the damage yet, the minister noted.

"Data collection is still difficult in some regions," Nogami said, as quoted by Kyodo.

Heavy snow rocked Japan's north and north-west in mid-December before hitting vast territories along Japan's western coast, up to the customarily snowless southern areas, in the beginning of January. A total of 6,770 farm buildings were destroyed and damaged, including greenhouses, a warehouse, and livestock and poultry farms.