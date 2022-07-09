UrduPoint.com

Twenty Killed In Car Accident In Southern Kenya - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Twenty Killed in Car Accident in Southern Kenya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Twenty people died in a car accident on a highway in southern Kenya, local broadcaster Citizen digital reported on Friday, citing police sources.

On the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway in Kwale County in the south of Kenya a matatu (privately owned minibus used as a shared taxi) collided with a trailer.

The driver of the matatu was overtaking another vehicle when it collided head-on with the trailer, according to Kwale County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua, as cited by Citizen digital.

