ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Twenty world leaders and about 45 foreign ministers will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 3, Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

On Thursday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council published the final results of the presidential election. Erdogan won the second round with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%.

According to the report, numerous delegations will represent Turkic republics at the inauguration, which will take place at Turkey's parliament. For instance, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will attend the ceremony among other leaders.

Besides, the presidents of Somalia, Algeria and of Balkan countries will arrive in Ankara on Saturday, while many other nations will be represented by heads of the diplomatic service.

The newspaper also reported that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will also attend the ceremony.

Additionally, President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the first guest Erdogan will receive after the inauguration. Hurriyet added that following the meeting, the UAE president will watch the 2023 Champions League final, which is set to take place in Istanbul on June 10, meaning his visit is scheduled around this date.