UrduPoint.com

Twenty Leaders, About 45 Foreign Ministers To Attend Erdogan's Inauguration - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Twenty Leaders, About 45 Foreign Ministers to Attend Erdogan's Inauguration - Reports

Twenty world leaders and about 45 foreign ministers will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 3, Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Twenty world leaders and about 45 foreign ministers will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 3, Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

On Thursday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council published the final results of the presidential election. Erdogan won the second round with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%.

According to the report, numerous delegations will represent Turkic republics at the inauguration, which will take place at Turkey's parliament. For instance, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will attend the ceremony among other leaders.

Besides, the presidents of Somalia, Algeria and of Balkan countries will arrive in Ankara on Saturday, while many other nations will be represented by heads of the diplomatic service.

The newspaper also reported that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will also attend the ceremony.

Additionally, President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the first guest Erdogan will receive after the inauguration. Hurriyet added that following the meeting, the UAE president will watch the 2023 Champions League final, which is set to take place in Istanbul on June 10, meaning his visit is scheduled around this date.

Related Topics

Election Somalia Prime Minister World Turkey Parliament Vote UAE Visit Ankara Istanbul Algeria United Arab Emirates Tayyip Erdogan June

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

12 minutes ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

12 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erd ..

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - ..

12 minutes ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

12 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

12 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.