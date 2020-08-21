Twenty Migrants Die en Route to Canary Islands This Week - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Twenty migrants died while trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands this week, a spokesperson from the Emergency Services told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the week, rescuers found bodies of 15 migrants in a boat.

"On Thursday night, the sea rescue service found a boat with 12 survivors and four dead people," the spokesperson said, adding that one of the survivors died later in a hospital.

According to the United Nations Migration Agency, at least 190 migrants died on the dangerous route in an attempt to reach the Canary Islands from Africa in 2020. Meanwhile, the Spanish Interior Ministry said that some 3,500 migrants have arrived on the archipelago this year.