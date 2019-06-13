UrduPoint.com
Twenty-One Crew Of Tanker Attacked In Gulf Of Oman Aboard US Navy Ship - CENTCOM

Twenty-One Crew of Tanker Attacked in Gulf of Oman Aboard US Navy Ship - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Twenty-one crewmembers from the Kokuka Courageous tanker that sustained damage during an attack in the Gulf of Oman are aboard the US guided missile destroyer Bainbridge, US Central Command spokesman Earl Brown said in a statement on Thursday.

"Twenty-one mariners from the M/V Kokuka Courageous, who abandoned ship, are currently aboard USS Bainbridge.

A Navy P-8 is also providing support," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Kokuka Courageous and another oil tanker, Front Altair, were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. The cause of the incident remains unknown.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will address the attacks on the two oil tankers during closed consultations on Thursday afternoon, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

