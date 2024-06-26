Twenty-one Die In Niger Attack: Defence Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) An armed group killed 20 troops and one civilian in jihadist-plagued western Niger on Tuesday, the defence ministry said, announcing three days of national mourning.
"A coalition of terrorist armed groups" attacked security forces near the village of Tassia, leaving "21 martyrs including one civilian" and nine injured, the ministry announced in a statement on national television.
It said "several dozen" of the assailants were killed and that aerial and ground reinforcements were being deployed to track down the rest of the attackers.
Three days of national mourning will begin from Wednesday with flags lowered to half-mast, the ministry said, speaking of the security forces' "unshakeable determination" to "continue this fight for sovereignty".
Tassia lies in the Tillaberi region bordering Mali and Burkina Faso where rebels linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have waged a bloody insurgency for almost a decade.
Recent Stories
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
More Stories From World
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange to be 'free man' after US plea deal11 seconds ago
-
After long wait, Kenyan police begin security mission in Haiti26 seconds ago
-
US pushing Israel to avoid war with Hezbollah1 hour ago
-
Anti-graft group says under investigation by new Hungarian agency1 hour ago
-
Kenya's Ruto vows 'full' response after deadly anti-tax protests1 hour ago
-
India's Rahul Gandhi appointed as parliamentary leader of opposition: party secretary1 hour ago
-
US warns Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war2 hours ago
-
Indians march to end 'slavery' after worker death shakes Italy2 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Euro 2024 tables2 hours ago
-
Raducanu eases past Stephens on Eastbourne grass2 hours ago
-
UN aid worker recounts desperate Gaza civilians' trauma2 hours ago