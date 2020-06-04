Twenty-One Federal Court Houses Damaged During Riots Across US - Marshals Service Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Twenty-one Federal court houses have been damaged and vandalized throughout the United States during riots over the past ten days, US Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said in a press conference on Thursday.

"As of last night, US Marshals report damage and vandalism to 21 federal court houses located in 15 states and the District of Columbia," Washington told reporters. "There has been damage and vandalism to many other properties."

Protests against police brutality and racism erupted throughout the United States following the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

A video of Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer pressing his neck for at least eight minutes as the detainee was kept handcuffed laying on his stomach, repeatedly saying that he could not breathe. Floyd died shortly thereafter. However, the protests soon turned into riots complete with violence against officers and civilians as well as acts of property destruction.

Washington said the US Marshals Service is investigating violent gang activities that have incite riots or terrorism amid the protests.