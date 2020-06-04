UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty-One Federal Court Houses Damaged During Riots Across US - Marshals Service Director

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Twenty-One Federal Court Houses Damaged During Riots Across US - Marshals Service Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Twenty-one Federal court houses have been damaged and vandalized throughout the United States during riots over the past ten days, US Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said in a press conference on Thursday.

"As of last night, US Marshals report damage and vandalism to 21 federal court houses located in 15 states and the District of Columbia," Washington told reporters. "There has been damage and vandalism to many other properties."

Protests against police brutality and racism erupted throughout the United States following the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

A video of Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer pressing his neck for at least eight minutes as the detainee was kept handcuffed laying on his stomach, repeatedly saying that he could not breathe. Floyd died shortly thereafter. However, the protests soon turned into riots complete with violence against officers and civilians as well as acts of property destruction.

Washington said the US Marshals Service is investigating violent gang activities that have incite riots or terrorism amid the protests.

Related Topics

Riots Police Washington Died Man George Columbia Minneapolis United States May Court

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

18 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

33 minutes ago

New York City Officers Injured in Knife Assault in ..

6 minutes ago

KP cabinet approves KP Land Acquisition Rules, SOP ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 04 June 2020

6 minutes ago

1667 new cases of COVID-19 emerge, 20 more patient ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.