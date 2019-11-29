Twenty-One Russians Remain at Hospital After Bus Crash in Dominican Republic - Anex Tour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Twenty-one Russian nationals remain at a hospital after a bus crash in the Dominican Republic, including nine people who are in intensive care wards, the Anex Tour travel operator, which organized their tour, told Sputnik on Friday.

The accident took place on Tuesday when the bus carrying 39 Russian tourists, two guides and a driver collided with a truck on its way to the airport. No people have been killed.

"Twenty-one people are at a hospital, including nine people who are in intensive care. The others remain under medical supervision.

Those who have been released from the hospital have been provided with accommodation and food," the company's spokesperson said.

Relatives of those who remain in intensive care were departing from Russia to the Dominican Republic, the spokesperson continued, adding that the families would be provided with food and accommodation, too.

Anex Tour recalled that seven people who had been affected by the accident left for Russia on the same day.

"Tomorrow, eight other people are leaving. The others will leave in groups on December 1 and later," the spokesperson noted.