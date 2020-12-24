Twenty-One Taliban Killed, 9 Wounded in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Twenty-one Taliban members were killed and nine others wounded after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan district of Nawa, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"21 #Taliban were killed and 9 others were wounded in Nawa district of Helmand province yesterday. They were attacking #ANDSF positions when they were targeted by #ANA," the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

According to the ministry, Afghan forces destroyed a large amount of ammunition and weapons possessed by the militants.

The ministry added that on Wednesday, another seven Taliban were killed and nine wounded in the southern Afghan district of Zheria after they attempted to carry out an attack on Afghan security forces' positions.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit.