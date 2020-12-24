UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty-One Taliban Killed, 9 Wounded In Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Twenty-One Taliban Killed, 9 Wounded in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Twenty-one Taliban members were killed and nine others wounded after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan district of Nawa, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"21 #Taliban were killed and 9 others were wounded in Nawa district of Helmand province yesterday. They were attacking #ANDSF positions when they were targeted by #ANA," the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

According to the ministry, Afghan forces destroyed a large amount of ammunition and weapons possessed by the militants.

The ministry added that on Wednesday, another seven Taliban were killed and nine wounded in the southern Afghan district of Zheria after they attempted to carry out an attack on Afghan security forces' positions.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Twitter Qatar Doha September Government

Recent Stories

India announces 24,712 new coronavirus infections

6 minutes ago

UAE Press: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout timely ..

21 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.