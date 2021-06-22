UrduPoint.com
Twenty Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Settlers In Jerusalem - Red Crescent

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:30 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) At least 20 Palestinians were injured as a result of clashes with Israeli military and settlers in Jerusalem, the Red Crescent announced.

The clashes broke out after Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli security forces, attacked Palestinians in the Alshaykh Jarah area of Jerusalem and set on fire a house of an Arab settler in the neighborhood, local media reported.

"Twenty Palestinians received injuries in clashes with Israeli military and settlers in the Alshaykh Jarah area of Jerusalem," the organization said in a statement.

Tensions in the city have been high since early May over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from a Jerusalem neighborhood. The public unrest escalated into 11-day armed hostilities between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip, resulting in multiple casualties on both sides.

