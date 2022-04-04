UrduPoint.com

Twenty People Killed Due To Clash In Ecuadorian Prison - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Clashes in the prison of the Ecuadorian city of Turi in the province of Azuay led to the death of 20 people, the presidential communication service said on Monday.

"Twenty victims have been transferred to the Cuenca forensic center. We ask citizens to stay informed through official channels," the presidential communication service said on Twitter.

Riots in the Turi prison began at night and were accompanied by explosions. According to the authorities, one of the criminal groups decided to take control of the prison.

Interior Minister Patricio Carillo said that 1,000 servicemen from various governmental departments remain in prison now, and the entire territory of the facility is under the government's control.

This prison riot is not the first in Ecuador. On November 2021, 68 people were killed and 25 others were injured during a riot in an Ecuadorian jail in the city of Guayaquil, the same facility where more than 100 died in riots in late September.

More Stories From World

