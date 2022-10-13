Twenty Russian Soldiers Returned From Ukraine After Prisoners' Exchange - Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Moscow-Kiev talks on prisoners' exchange has resulted in the return of 20 Russian soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of the negotiation process on the exchange, today 20 Russian servicemen have been returned from the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.