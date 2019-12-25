UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twenty-Seven Peace Activists Abducted By Taliban In Western Afghanistan - Group Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:48 PM

Twenty-Seven Peace Activists Abducted by Taliban in Western Afghanistan - Group Spokesman

The Taliban have abducted 27 peace activists who were traveling to the province of Farah in western Afghanistan, a spokesman for the People's Peace Movement told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Taliban have abducted 27 peace activists who were traveling to the province of Farah in western Afghanistan, a spokesman for the People's Peace Movement told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to Bismillah Watandost, the group's members were abducted late on Tuesday in Farah province, where they were going from the neighboring Herat province in six cars.

The abductees were taken to an unknown location, Watandost said, adding that he had no information about their fate.

Mohibullah Mohib, the spokesman for the Farah police chief, similarly announced that they had no details to disclose.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, in turn, said that the radical movement would share the details with the media later.

The People's Peace Movement was set up in March 2018 in the wake of a deadly attack in Helmand province in the country's south. Activists have since started gathering for marches, often through the Taliban-controlled areas, to call for peace and a ceasefire between the government and the Islamist movement.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Police Farah Herat March 2018 Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General welcomes preliminary results ..

3 minutes ago

The Secretary General condemns the attack on Afgha ..

3 minutes ago

Homage paid to Quaid-i-Azam: Mian Aslam Iqbal

3 minutes ago

Deadlock between BCB and PCB continues

26 minutes ago

Uplift of roads, tourism, industrial zones part of ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Needs to Increase Domestic Suppo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.