Twenty-Seven Peace Activists Abducted by Taliban in Western Afghanistan - Group Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Taliban have abducted 27 peace activists who were traveling to the province of Farah in western Afghanistan , a spokesman for the People's Peace Movement told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to Bismillah Watandost, the group's members were abducted late on Tuesday in Farah province, where they were going from the neighboring Herat province in six cars.

The abductees were taken to an unknown location, Watandost said, adding that he had no information about their fate.

Mohibullah Mohib, the spokesman for the Farah police chief, similarly announced that they had no details to disclose.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, in turn, said that the radical movement would share the details with the media later.

The People's Peace Movement was set up in March 2018 in the wake of a deadly attack in Helmand province in the country's south. Activists have since started gathering for marches, often through the Taliban-controlled areas, to call for peace and a ceasefire between the government and the Islamist movement.