Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:17 AM

Twenty-Seven Taliban Militants Killed, 16 Injured in Afghanistan - Armed Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Twenty-seven Taliban Militants have been killed and 16 injured in an armed confrontation in the Afghan province of Kandahar, the 20 "Atal" Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) said on Thursday.

According to the army officials, the Taliban mounted attacks on checkpoints in the Kalankecha, Moshan and Maiwand districts last night.

"After the attacks, a heavy clash took place between the ANA forces and the Taliban insurgents, in which 27 insurgents were killed, and 16 others were wounded," corps spokesman Ahmad Sadiq Issa said.

He added that none of the ANA troops had been hurt in the clash.

The violence in the country is raging on amid the attempts by the Kabul government and the Taliban to launch intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which hinge on a successful prisoner swap between the sides.

