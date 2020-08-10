Twenty-Six Insurgents Killed, 15 Injured in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Twenty-six militants have been killed and 15 others injured in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktika, the local police chief told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Twenty-six militants have been killed and 15 others injured in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktika, the local police chief told Sputnik on Monday.

"Late last night, insurgents attacked security checkpoints in [Paktika's] Khairkot, Barmal, Orgon and Gyan districts at the same time, 26 insurgents killed and 15 others injured," Paktika Police Chief Nisar Abdul Rahimzai said.

The police chief added that two soldiers had been injured in the attacks.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.