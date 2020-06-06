UrduPoint.com
Twenty-six Massacred In Central Mali

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:57 PM

Twenty-six people were killed in an attack on a village in central Mali, officials said Saturday, in the latest violence to hit the West African nation

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Twenty-six people were killed in an attack on a village in central Mali, officials said Saturday, in the latest violence to hit the West African nation.

Friday's attack targeted a Fulani village named Binedama in the volatile Mopti region, said Aly Barry, an official from Tabital Pulaaku, a Fulani association in Mali.

Two other local officials confirmed the attack and the death toll to AFP.

