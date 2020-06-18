Twenty-Three Egyptian Workers Tortured in Libya Return Home - Reports

Twenty-three Egyptian workers, who have been subjected to torture in Libya by troops affiliated with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), returned to their country on Thursday, the Youm7 daily newspaper reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Twenty-three Egyptian workers, who have been subjected to torture in Libya by troops affiliated with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), returned to their country on Thursday, the Youm7 daily newspaper reported.

Egyptian news outlets reported at the end of last week that armed groups loyal to the GNA had captured dozens of Egyptian residents, who came to work, in the Libyan town of Tarhuna. Videos posted on social networks show workers being humiliated and facing the indignities. Following these events, the UN Support Mission in Libya and the regional organization of the League of Arab States demanded the GNA to conduct an immediate investigation into the case.

The Egyptian government managed to return 23 Egyptian citizens in the wake of a direct request from President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Youm7 said. According to the news outlet, individuals have crossed the Libyan border through the point of El Salloum in the Egyptian Matrouh province.

The GNA Interior Ministry has already announced the release of Egyptian nationals and said it detained militants responsible for their torture.