Twenty-Three Forest Fires Put Out in Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Twenty-three forest fires - down from 28 the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 800 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 23 wildfires on an area of 325 hectares [803 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 20, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 28 wildfires were put out on an area of 1,416 acres.