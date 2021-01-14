Twenty Three People in Norway Die After Getting Pfizer Vaccine - Medicines Agency

Specialists in Norway are investigating the deaths of 23 people, who died after being vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Specialists in Norway are investigating the deaths of 23 people, who died after being vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said on Thursday.

"As many as 23 vaccine-related deaths were registered. Thirteen of them have been studied. Common side effects may have aggravated illnesses of older people," the statement said.

According to the agency, each such case is carefully studied. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has slightly changed the recommendations for vaccinating older patients with serious illnesses.

Noway launched a mass vaccination campaign with Pfizer vaccine on December 27, with residents of retirement homes in Oslo and medical staff being the first to receive the shots. Over 25,000 residents have already received the vaccine.

NRK broadcaster reported, citing the agency, that all fatal cases involved people over 80 years old in weak health condition.