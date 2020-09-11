UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Three People Killed In Massive Wildfires In US West Coast - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Twenty-Three People Killed in Massive Wildfires in US West Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Massive wildfires spreading through the western part of the US have destroyed millions of acres of land and claimed at least 23 lives, USA Today reported.

At least 102 major blazes have ravaged 4.4 million acres across twelve western states of the country. According to the USA today, 19 deaths were registered in California, three in Oregon and one in Washington.

Dozens of people are missing and thousands are being evacuated, it added.

Oregon authorities said that over half a million of state residents, equivalent to the 10 percent of the state population, were forced to leave their homes in the wake of the out-of-control wildfires.

According to the US National Interagency Fire Center's latest update, critical fire weather conditions are expected to last across the West Coast due to gusty offshore winds amid a dry airmass.

